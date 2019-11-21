US documentary film Cheff Flynn screened at IAF-19

USA documentary film 'Cheff Flynn' and 'Plastic Ocean' Thursday was screened here at Lincoln Hall of National Library organized by Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with USA Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :USA documentary film 'Cheff Flynn' and 'Plastic Ocean' Thursday was screened here at Lincoln Hall of National library organized by Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with USA Embassy.

"Chef Flynn" is an engaging documentary about McGarry's boy-to-man journey, which concludes as he prepares to open his own restaurant in Manhattan.

The movie, directed by Cameron Yates, is really a dual portrait of Flynn and his mother, Meg McGarry, a filmmaker whose compulsion to chronicle her son's progress is unstoppable. Much of the interaction between mother and son consists of variations of him saying, "I can't believe you're filming this," and her responding, "How can I not film this?" As much as his mother has clearly been a tireless supporter, the viewer can not help but cheer when Flynn pushes back at her.

Ten-year-old Flynn transforms his living room into a supper club, using his classmates as line cooks and serving a tasting menu foraged from his neighbors' backyards. With sudden fame, Flynn outgrows his bedroom kitchen and mother's camera, and sets out to challenge the hierarchy of the culinary world.

Flynn is a charismatic young guy, even, somehow, when he was arguing with his mom.

But the real reason the film works as well as it does is that instead of simply showcasing Flynn's culinary virtuosity, Yates focuses on the emotional lives of the McGarrys.

A Plastic Ocean is a film to make you think. Think, and then act. We need to take action on our dependence on plastic. We have been producing plastic in huge quantities since the 1940s.

Drink bottles, shopping bags, toiletries and even clothes are made with plastic. What happens to all the rest? This is the question the film A Plastic Ocean answers.

It is a documentary that looks at the impact that plastic waste on the environment. Spoiler alert: the impact is devastating.

The film begins as a journey to film the largest animal on the planet, the blue whale.

But during the journey the filmmakers (journalist Craig Leeson and environmental activist Tanya Streeter) make the shocking discovery of a huge, thick layer of plastic floating in the middle of the Indian Ocean. In total, they visited 20 locations around the world during the four years it took them to make the film. The documentary premiered in 2016 and is now on streaming services such as Netflix.