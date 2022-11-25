- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Dollar Ticks Down
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM
NEW YORK, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Dollar fell in late trading on Thursday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.24 percent to 105.8180 at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT)
Recent Stories
Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023
SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda
Interior Minister reviews law and order situation
Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced
Actor Ismail Tara passes away
PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran long march flopped; unconstitutional demands of PTI unacceptable: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
SAU announces admissions in Masters, PhD Programs2 minutes ago
-
5.7 million public wheat stock available in Pakistan: NA told2 minutes ago
-
DHO recognizes efforts of district administration, police in anti-polio campaigns12 minutes ago
-
Research study on marketing tactics of tobacco industry launched12 minutes ago
-
Admin sealed food production unit over for poor condition12 minutes ago
-
80,000 plants to be planted in a single day to set a record22 minutes ago
-
32 per cent women experience violence in Pakistan: UNFPA22 minutes ago
-
Complaint Center set up at Municipal Committee office22 minutes ago
-
Federal govt. asks Imran Khan to postpone Pindi gathering amid security threats22 minutes ago
-
86 new dengue cases reported in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Planning ministry launches 16-day campaign against gender violence32 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.