US-Donated 2.5 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine Arrive In Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:00 PM

US-Donated 2.5 Million Doses of Moderna Vaccine Arrive in Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri announced on Friday the delivery of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated to his country by the United States under the COVAX global sharing scheme.

"2.5m doses of #Moderna #CovidVaccine provided to Pakistan by the US under COVAX have reached Islamabad. These vaccines will give boost to ongoing vaccination drive in Pakistan. Deeply appreciate continued support by the US in our fight against the pandemic," Chaudhri wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan's vaccination campaign had a rough start earlier this year. It was troubled by lack of supply and skepticism about vaccines, which resulted in a vaccination rate of less than 1% of its entire population.

Presently, purchases and donations from China and allocations from WHO-backed COVAX have helped Pakistan vaccinate 1.44% of its population.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded more than 959,000 coronavirus infections and some 22,345 deaths so far. An estimated 1,277 new infections and 24 deaths were reported in the country on Thursday.

