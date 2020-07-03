UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Donates 100 Ventilators To Support Pakistan's COVID19 Response

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

US donates 100 ventilators to support Pakistan's COVID19 response

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A shipment of 100 brand new ventilators donated by the United States government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in cooperation with Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, to support Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, have arrived here.

The ventilators would be deployed in hospitals across Pakistan, a press release here on Friday said.

"This donation delivers on American President Donald Trump's generous offer of these critically needed supplies and supports Pakistan's urgent response to the pandemic. The ventilators are valued at about $3 million and reflect the latest in cutting-edge medical design and technology.

They are compact, easily deployable, and will enable Pakistan to more effectively treat patients suffering from COVID-19," it added.

US Ambassador in Pakistan Paul Jones, in his remarks, said "The United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care."The US-Pakistan health partnership to fight coronavirus is helping to improve and expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking, infection prevention and control, and patient care.

The United States has contributed nearly $27 million in new funding so far to this vital partnership that is growing every day.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Trump United States From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

10 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.