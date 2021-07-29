UrduPoint.com
US Donates 3 Mln Additional Doses Of Moderna Vaccine To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States was pleased to donate three million doses of the life-saving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday to the Government of Pakistan for distribution to the Pakistani people.

According to the US Embassy in Pakistan, these vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX facility and UNICEF.

This donation is part of the 80 million doses the United States is sharing with the world, delivering on our pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

As President Biden has said, the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.

"We are here today because we share a common goal – supporting access to COVID-19 vaccines for the populations that need them the most," said U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

"The arrival of these three million doses is in addition to the 2.5 million doses the United States donated earlier this month to the people of Pakistan. These vaccines, which come from our own domestic vaccine supply, are a clear demonstration of President Biden's promise – and our promises kept – to stand with the people of Pakistan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

" she added.

The United States has delivered more than $50 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government provided 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Pakistani people, for a total of 5.5 million doses from the United States' own vaccine supply.

Separately, the United States through USAID has contributed $2 billion to support COVAX, making the United States the single largest contributor to global COVID-19 vaccine access.

Pakistan has received 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine since May as part of the COVAX effort.

