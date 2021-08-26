US donates 3.7 mln Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States (US) government has donated another 3.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan to help in fight against novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic through the COVAX facility.

According to a press release by the US Consulate General, Lahore on Thursday, the 3.7 million vaccines are in addition to the 5.5 million Moderna vaccine doses that the U.S. government donated to Pakistan in July 2021, bringing the total number of doses sent from the United States to Pakistan to over 9.2 million.

The donation is part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries and economies worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill US President Joe Biden's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

The US has also delivered more than $ 63 million in COVID-19 assistance through its partnership with the government of Pakistan.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, and support front-line healthcare workers.

"The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access," says the press release.

"There is an urgency, now more than ever, to put an end to this devastating pandemic, and Pakistan and the United States are continuing to work together to achieve that goal," said U.S. Embassy Charg d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

She further said the United States is proud of partnering with the Pakistani people to defeat COVID-19, adding, "We, together, will continue to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease."

