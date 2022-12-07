UrduPoint.com

US Donates $7.5 Mln Worth Medical Oxygen Supplies To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 04:31 PM

US donates $7.5 mln worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated $7.5 million worth of medical oxygen supplies to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The support will also provide training to 163 hospitals throughout Pakistan to increase their capability to treat patients suffering from severe COVID-19 and other lung conditions.  This U.S. government support was received by the Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, in a ceremony at the Ministry of National Health Services in Islamabad.

In his remarks, Patel said, "We are thankful to the U.S. government for their continued support during COVID-19 and especially during the recent floods." He also expressed that these efforts reflect the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing the Ministry of Health officials at the ceremony, Ambassador Donald Blome remarked, "Today's donation is not just about COVID-19. It is an investment into Pakistan's long-term health system.

This assistance – which started at the very outset of COVID, continued throughout the pandemic, and is now addressing the lasting effects of the floods on health – is a prime example of the long history of U.S. assistance to Pakistan.

The United States was there at the beginning, and we will continue to find ways to support Pakistan as it recovers and rebuilds from disasters – whether that is a global pandemic like COVID-19 or a flooding disaster like Pakistan has just experienced."  The U.S. government donation provides thousands of essential supplies and equipment for oxygen therapy that the Ministry of Health requested.

The U.S. government will also develop a web-based information system that will allow real-time surveillance of patient oxygen levels, as well as strengthen Pakistan's medical oxygen systems, while technical assistance provided will train public-sector staff working at intensive-care units on how to effectively use the equipment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United States From Government Million

Recent Stories

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for â€˜Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

1 hour ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

5 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.