US Dy Assistant Secretary For Pakistan Affairs Calls On KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie D Viguerie called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House on Monday.

He was flanked by Acting USA Counsel General in Peshawar Jim Eisenhut and Political and Economic Section Chief Andrea Hilyer.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties between the two countries and emphasized upon strengthening of people-to-people contact to bring a positive change in the region.

Governor Shah Farman while talking to the US delegation said that province was enriched in various natural resources and the US government can invest/work in the field of agriculture and mineral industries.

The US delegation expressed gratitude to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman for hospitality and assured to work further with the Government of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different sectors to strengthen and promote bilateral relations.

