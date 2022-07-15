UrduPoint.com

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln Corner

In his first visit to a university in Pakistan, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome joined the Rector of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Javed Mahmood Bukhari to inaugurate Pakistan’s newest Lincoln Corner

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022) In his first visit to a university in Pakistan, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome joined the Rector of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Javed Mahmood Bukhari to inaugurate Pakistan’s newest Lincoln Corner. During the event, the U.S. Embassy Islamabad and NUST representatives signed a Memorandum of Understanding to operate the Lincoln Corner for the next two years. Ambassador Blome also visited the U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy, originally established with $30 million of U.S. government support, to highlight the depth and breadth of U.S. cooperation with NUST and all of Pakistan.

This partnership signals the U.S. Mission to Pakistan’s commitment to continue advancing education in Pakistan by providing American resources, expertise, and collaboration for students and faculty. Over the past three decades, the United States has collaborated with NUST to invest in a Technology Incubation Center, host speaker series and conferences, and provide almost 200 scholarships. There are also over 360 U.S. exchange program alumni affiliated with NUST. In his remarks, Ambassador Blome said, “This year marks the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relations.

The people-to-people ties between our two countries are our greatest strength. The inauguration of this new Lincoln Corner will continue to strengthen those ties. The U.S. Embassy is proud to partner with educational institutions and the government of Pakistan to ensure young Pakistanis are prepared to face 21st century challenges.”

Representatives from the U.S. Embassy joined NUST leadership, faculty, and students in the inauguration event of the latest Lincoln Corner, one of 18 across Pakistan. By hosting a Lincoln Corner, NUST joins a strong network of partnerships between the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and Pakistani institutions of education and culture.

Lincoln Corners are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the United States. The Corner will host online and in-person educational programs, including Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) events. The state-of-the-art Lincoln Corner at NUST is located in the campus’s Central Library. It includes a Maker Space equipped with a 3-D printer and virtual reality headsets, a comprehensive book and magazine collection, resources on pursuing higher education in the United States, digital information resources, and an Americana-themed event space.

