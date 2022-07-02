UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Announces Expansion Of Interview Waiver Eligibility For US Visa Holders From Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US embassy announces expansion of Interview waiver eligibility for US visa holders from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The United States Embassy in Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas.

Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older and whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate, said a news release.

This is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

As required by US law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General Karachi for interviews after the submission of their applications.

