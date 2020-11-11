U.S embassy apologizes over retweeting political message

The U.S. Embassy Islamabad on Wednesday apologized over its post on Twitter, saying it did not endorse posting or retweeting of political messages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The U.S. Embassy Islamabad on Wednesday apologized over its post on Twitter, saying it did not endorse posting or retweeting of political messages.

"The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages.

We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post," the embassy said in a tweet.

The U.S. embassy also mentioned about the unauthorized access of its twitter account.

"The U.S. Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorization," it said.

The U.S. embassy a day earlier had retweeted a post of Opposition leader Ahsan Iqbal, who made a statement against Prime Minister Imran Khan.