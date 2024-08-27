US Embassy awards $20,000 in seed funding to women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States (US) Embassy has awarded $20,000 as seed funding to women entrepreneurs, participating in its Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The United States (US) Embassy has awarded $20,000 as seed funding to women entrepreneurs, participating in its academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme.

The winners were selected through a pitch competition, which marked the final activity for the 2024 cohort of AWE participants. The grants are intended to support the growth and development of their businesses.

According to the details, Iman Khan from Peshawar, representing Gricks International, was recognized for her innovative approach in producing building materials from recycled plastic, re-purposing plastic bottles into bricks for reconstructing homes in flood-affected areas, and addressing both housing needs and environmental concerns.

Alishba Sajid from Rawalpindi, representing Cardana Utensils, received funding for her initiative to create eco-friendly, biodegradable plates and utensils as a sustainable alternative to plastic products.

Sahar Munir from Quetta was awarded for her delivery app ‘QuickUp’ which provides fair and affordable delivery services specifically for women-led businesses in Balochistan.

In addition to these top winners, the US Embassy awarded honorable mentions to Sana Rehman from Quetta, who is addressing a significant healthcare gap in Balochistan through her Physiotherapy Clinic in Khanozai, and Zarmina Sanam from Lahore, whose company, Skill2Success, offers hands-on learning experiences in robotics, coding, and Artificial Intelligence for students aged 5-18.

The AWE programme is designed to equip enterprising women with the knowledge, networks, and resources needed to launch and scale successful businesses. This year’s cohort included 100 aspiring and established women entrepreneurs who participated in a three-month online entrepreneurship course developed by the Thunderbird school of Global Management at Arizona State University. Participants also received mentoring from established Pakistani women entrepreneurs and built a strong support network within the women-owned business community.

Future opportunities to participate in the AWE program will be announced on the Lincoln Corners Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LincolnCornersPakistan. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to follow the page to stay informed about upcoming programmes and opportunities.