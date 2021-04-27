UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Embassy Brings CompTIA To Pakistan, Expands Opportunities For IT Sector Growth

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:25 PM

U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands opportunities for IT sector growth

Pakistani IT professionals will soon be able to expand their knowledge and skills in information and communications technology (ICT) through a recently announced partnership that the U.S. Embassy’s Foreign Commercial Service helped forge between Chicago, Illinois-based CompTIA and Karachi-based Techtics, its delivery partner in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Pakistani IT professionals will soon be able to expand their knowledge and skills in information and communications technology (ICT) through a recently announced partnership that the U.S. Embassy’s Foreign Commercial Service helped forge between Chicago, Illinois-based CompTIA and Karachi-based Techtics, its delivery partner in Pakistan.

CompTIA Inc., a nonprofit association for the technology industry and workforce, is a recognized name in ICT certifications and a leading voice and advocate for the global information technology ecosystem. Through its partnership with Techtics, a one-stop corporate training and education center that offers tech-based certifications, ICT professionals will soon have access to internationally recognized training and certification programs.

This partnership was announced at an April 12th virtual launch ceremony hosted by Nasser Wajahat, Secretary General of the American-Pakistan Business Development Forum, and attended by leading industry experts.

During the event, U.S. Embassy Foreign Commercial Service Counselor John Coronado noted, “These programs will help Pakistan’s IT professionals, boost the competitiveness of its IT companies seeking to expand in the global marketplace, and open the door to further commerce with the United States, Pakistan’s biggest trading partner.”

CEO of Techtics Sameer Shamsi announced that the first training under the new partnership will begin in July 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Chicago United States April July Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

7 minutes ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

28 minutes ago

Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – ..

38 minutes ago

First Emirati female Astronaut is a UAEU alumna

42 minutes ago

EGA starts up first section of Al Taweelah smelter ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 142 more deaths due to COVID-19 o ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.