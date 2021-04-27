U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands opportunities for IT sector growth

Pakistani IT professionals will soon be able to expand their knowledge and skills in information and communications technology (ICT) through a recently announced partnership that the U.S. Embassy’s Foreign Commercial Service helped forge between Chicago, Illinois-based CompTIA and Karachi-based Techtics, its delivery partner in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Pakistani IT professionals will soon be able to expand their knowledge and skills in information and communications technology (ICT) through a recently announced partnership that the U.S. Embassy’s Foreign Commercial Service helped forge between Chicago, Illinois-based CompTIA and Karachi-based Techtics, its delivery partner in Pakistan.

CompTIA Inc., a nonprofit association for the technology industry and workforce, is a recognized name in ICT certifications and a leading voice and advocate for the global information technology ecosystem. Through its partnership with Techtics, a one-stop corporate training and education center that offers tech-based certifications, ICT professionals will soon have access to internationally recognized training and certification programs.

This partnership was announced at an April 12th virtual launch ceremony hosted by Nasser Wajahat, Secretary General of the American-Pakistan Business Development Forum, and attended by leading industry experts.

During the event, U.S. Embassy Foreign Commercial Service Counselor John Coronado noted, “These programs will help Pakistan’s IT professionals, boost the competitiveness of its IT companies seeking to expand in the global marketplace, and open the door to further commerce with the United States, Pakistan’s biggest trading partner.”

CEO of Techtics Sameer Shamsi announced that the first training under the new partnership will begin in July 2021.