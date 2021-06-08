UrduPoint.com
U.S. Embassy Charg D'affaires A.i. Lesslie Viguerie Pays Homage To Quaid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:23 PM

U.S. Embassy Charg d'affaires a.i. Lesslie Viguerie pays homage to Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :U.S. Embassy Charg d'affaires a.i. Lesslie Viguerie visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his profound respects to the founder of Pakistan.

Charg Viguerie laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guest book on behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad.

According to a communique here on Tuesday, Charg Viguerie also visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan's first Prime Minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Jinnah's sister.

Charg Viguerie noted in the guest book, "On behalf of the people of the United States, it is an honor for me to be here today to offer my respects to the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This visit to his mausoleum has offered me the opportunity to reflect upon his founding vision of a democratic, tolerant, and unified Pakistan, and the continuing importance of this vision to all of us."

More Stories From Pakistan

