US Embassy Charge D'affaires Visits Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:02 PM

US embassy charge d'affaires visits Lahore

United States Embassy Charge d'affaires Lesslie Viguerie has reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan and US partnership in different meetings with political figures, civil society and media representatives during his three-day visit to the Punjab capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :United States Embassy Charge d'affaires Lesslie Viguerie has reaffirmed the importance of Pakistan and US partnership in different meetings with political figures, civil society and media representatives during his three-day visit to the Punjab capital.

The Charge' Viguerie called on Govenror Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and prominent members of the civil society during his sojourn between June13 and 15 here.

The Charge' Viguerie also visited various historical places in the city, including Wazir Khan Mosque, and underlines the importance of the province in national politics and economy.

"It's an honour to visit Punjab and witness first-hand the diversity and strength of its people and explore its rich history and culture," he said, adding that the United States was committed to working with the government and people of Pakistan to ensure a prosperous, peaceful, and stable future.

The Charg Viguerie praised cultural diversity and rich heritage during his visit to the Wazir Khan Mosque - site of a US government-funded renovation project, which was made possible through the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, an initiative to protect at-risk cultural treasures.

