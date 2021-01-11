UrduPoint.com
US Embassy Collaborates KP Prison Dept To Prevent COVID-19 Spread In Prisons

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Embassy in Islamabad's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) section collaborated with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Prisons Department to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizer, soap and gloves to among staff and inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in jails of worth Rs9,762,700.

The provision of PPE for staff and personal hygiene items for inmates during the pandemic is part of an ongoing partnership between the US mission in Pakistan and the KP Prisons Department to improve conditions of prisons throughout Pakistan, says a press release received here on Monday.

Under this trusted partnership, INL and the KP Prisons Department remain committed to training prison department officials in basic and advanced correctional institution management and providing hundreds of its staff with security, protective, and digital equipment to enhance their capacity to manage prisons more efficiently and ensure security of prisons.

