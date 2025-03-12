U.S. Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express and the
hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan by the terrorists.
In a statement, the embassy extended its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by the attack, calling the incident a “horrific act.”
“The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear,” the statement read.
“The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time.”
The attack on the Jaffar Express has drawn widespread condemnation, with calls for enhanced security measures to protect passengers and curb militant activities in the region. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident as security forces continue efforts to maintain peace and stability in Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
U.S. Embassy condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express6 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over enmity6 minutes ago
-
DC for uniform cleanliness in urban, rural areas16 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to improving healthcare16 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered26 minutes ago
-
Cowardly acts of attack on Jaffar Express not to shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace: PM26 minutes ago
-
IHC abolishes contempt case against 36 lawyers26 minutes ago
-
WASA completes repair of main force line Sitara Colony26 minutes ago
-
Women participation imperative for national uplift: Dr Zulfiqar36 minutes ago
-
After economic stability, journey of national development begins: PM36 minutes ago
-
High Courts directed to transfer Super Tax cases to Supreme Court36 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan criticise Imran Khan on Jaffer Express attack46 minutes ago