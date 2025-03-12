Open Menu

U.S. Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM

U.S. Embassy condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express and the

hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan by the terrorists.

In a statement, the embassy extended its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by the attack, calling the incident a “horrific act.”

“The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear,” the statement read.

“The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time.”

The attack on the Jaffar Express has drawn widespread condemnation, with calls for enhanced security measures to protect passengers and curb militant activities in the region. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident as security forces continue efforts to maintain peace and stability in Balochistan.

