US Embassy DCM Inaugurates FC Auditorium, KP Women Police Barracks
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew J. Shoffer along with Consul General Shante Moore on Tuesday inaugurated the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-North (FCKP-N) Auditorium and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Women Barracks.
The two-year, $1 million project is funded by the US Embassy's Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).
The women police barracks mean that the FCKPN and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police can now recruit and train an additional five hundred women officers every year.
The police training academies have accommodation for one hundred and twenty eight women officers in two women's barracks. One of these barracks will be used for FCKPK officers and one for KP police officers.
The auditorium facility will enable the FCKP-N to provide training to 215 women officers while also being used for additional operations of the FCKP-N.
Speaking on the occasion, DCM Shoffer said that the women barracks and auditorium were result of the more than forty years of partnership between the US mission and Pakistan in civilian security and rule of law.
Inspector General of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Major General Noor Wali Khan and Inspector General of KP Police Akhtar Hayat Khan also participated in the ceremony.
DCM Shoffer thanked them for their support in the projects and commitment to increase the number of women officers in KP.
The Deputy Chief of Mission said that increasing the number of Pakistani women in security agencies improves effective operational capacity, increases access to justice for all and increases public confidence.
