Open Menu

US Embassy DCM Inaugurates FC Auditorium, KP Women Police Barracks

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

US embassy DCM inaugurates FC auditorium, KP Women police barracks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew J. Shoffer along with Consul General Shante Moore on Tuesday inaugurated the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-North (FCKP-N) Auditorium and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Women Barracks.

The two-year, $1 million project is funded by the US Embassy's Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

The women police barracks mean that the FCKPN and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police can now recruit and train an additional five hundred women officers every year.

The police training academies have accommodation for one hundred and twenty eight women officers in two women's barracks. One of these barracks will be used for FCKPK officers and one for KP police officers.

The auditorium facility will enable the FCKP-N to provide training to 215 women officers while also being used for additional operations of the FCKP-N.

Speaking on the occasion, DCM Shoffer said that the women barracks and auditorium were result of the more than forty years of partnership between the US mission and Pakistan in civilian security and rule of law.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Major General Noor Wali Khan and Inspector General of KP Police Akhtar Hayat Khan also participated in the ceremony.

DCM Shoffer thanked them for their support in the projects and commitment to increase the number of women officers in KP.

The Deputy Chief of Mission said that increasing the number of Pakistani women in security agencies improves effective operational capacity, increases access to justice for all and increases public confidence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Women All Million

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

2 hours ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

3 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

3 hours ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan