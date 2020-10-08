US embassy delegation calls on Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah

A 3-member delegation of US embassy called on Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A 3-member delegation of US embassy called on Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Thursday.

Matter of mutual interests came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The delegation, led by Angela Aggeler appreciated Pakistan's efforts to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus related situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

The US delegation offered for devising a strategy to further promote the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Interior Minister while lauding the offer assured all out cooperation in this regard.

He said all out efforts were being made to effectively control spreading of the pandemic in future.

He said the relations between two countries could further be strengthened through bilateral meetings and discussion.