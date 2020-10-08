UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy Delegation Calls On Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:42 PM

US embassy delegation calls on Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah

A 3-member delegation of US embassy called on Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A 3-member delegation of US embassy called on Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Thursday.

Matter of mutual interests came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The delegation, led by Angela Aggeler appreciated Pakistan's efforts to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus related situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

The US delegation offered for devising a strategy to further promote the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Interior Minister while lauding the offer assured all out cooperation in this regard.

He said all out efforts were being made to effectively control spreading of the pandemic in future.

He said the relations between two countries could further be strengthened through bilateral meetings and discussion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Minister All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth held over displaying weapon on social media

2 minutes ago

Coronaviris claims two more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

World Bank warns Pakistan of the lowest growth rat ..

13 minutes ago

AIOU announces BA exams from Oct. 26

2 minutes ago

SCO SG calls for peaceful resolution of current si ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar on "Global Trends for Food Professionals" ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.