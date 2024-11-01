US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) A three-member delegation from the U.S. Embassy was granted consular access to three detainees held in Adiala Jail under the Foreign Act, the sources said on Friday.

The embassy delegation met with the inmates in the office of the Additional Superintendent of the jail.

Jail officials said that the U.S. Embassy delegation spent an hour with the prisoners, who were identified as American citizens Abid Malik, Siddiqa Saeed, and Alex Plado.

The delegation from the U.S. Embassy included Irfan Jan, Mike Murphy, and Raheel Javed.

Following the meeting, the U.S. delegation departed from Adiala Jail.