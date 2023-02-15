UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Delegation Visits Safe City Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Deputy Security Officer from the US embassy in Pakistan, Kevin Sisbarro along with his team visited the Safe City Islamabad, the police said on Wednesday.

He met with Capital Police Officer Safe City Syed Fareed Shah who also welcomed the delegation along with senior officials and briefed about various sections of Safe City.

According to police statement, it was informed that the coverage of Safe City had been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses had also been linked with it.

The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control center and the centralized system of the project including emergency control center, dispatch control center, e-challan system and "Pukar-15" helpline.

They were also briefed about modern cameras, smart cars and monitoring systems.

He further told the delegation that various emergency services of Islamabad Capital Police had also been brought together under one roof in Safe City so that all kinds of facilities could be provided to the citizens on time. IGP Islamabad gave a police shield to the ambassador on behalf of Islamabad capital police. The delegation highly appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad and his team.

