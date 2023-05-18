UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Islamabad Announces Increase In Non-Immigrant Visa Fees

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2023 | 02:22 PM

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

Effective May 30, 2023, the application fee for US tourist and non-petition based non-immigrant visas, including visas for students and exchange visitors, will be raised from $160 to $185.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) The US Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday made an announcement regarding an upcoming increase in visa fees for certain categories of non-immigrant visas.

Alongside this adjustment, the embassy has also stated that the fee for petition-based visa applications, such as H, L, O, P, and Q visas, will experience a rise from $190 to $205. This category encompasses visas for temporary workers. Furthermore, the fee for e-visas will see an increase from $205 to $315.

Alongside this adjustment, the embassy has also stated that the fee for petition-based visa applications, such as H, L, O, P, and Q visas, will experience a rise from $190 to $205. This category encompasses visas for temporary workers. Furthermore, the fee for e-visas will see an increase from $205 to $315.

The embassy has explained that these changes are a response to the increasing costs associated with providing visa services. They have emphasized the significant role that international travel plays in the US economy and have assured the public that the determination of visa fees is based on an annual review of service costs.

It is important to note that non-immigrant visas are temporary permits granted to individuals from Pakistan and other countries who wish to travel to the US for purposes such as tourism, business, education, or specialized employment.

In relation to the visa application process, the embassy's statement has clarified certain details. Payments made for non-immigrant visa application fees, also known as MRV fees, on or after October 1, 2022, will remain valid for a period of 365 days starting from the date of payment. During this 365-day period, applicants are required to schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application. It is noteworthy that the actual interview does not need to occur within the specified timeframe.

For individuals who made MRV fee payments prior to October 1, 2022, their receipts have been automatically extended until September 30, 2023, and will continue to be valid until that date.

The US Embassy has acknowledged the potential impact of these fee adjustments on visa applicants and has provided this information to ensure transparency and clarity regarding the new visa fee structure.

