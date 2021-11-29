UrduPoint.com

U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab At The National Library Of Pakistan

Mon 29th November 2021

U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab at the National Library of Pakistan

U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Minister Counselor Ray Castillo and Joint Secretary Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon of the National Heritage and Cultural Division inaugurated a “Maker Lab” within the Lincoln Reading Lounge at the National Library of Pakistan

Established by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad in partnership with the National Library of Pakistan, the new Maker Lab is one of several tech labs in the 19 American Spaces in Pakistan.

American Spaces in Pakistan conduct Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs that focus on teaching 21st century technology like 3D design and printing, robotics, coding, and virtual reality. By learning about technology and developing new skills, Pakistani innovators can come up with solutions to various real-world problems.

STEAM programs also allow participants to learn about the latest U.S. innovations in the field of science and technology.

Minister Counselor Castillo said: “The Maker Lab at the Lincoln Reading Lounge will be a substantial resource for young leaders seeking to hone their tech skills while deepening their relationship with the United States.”

Maker Lab staff will hold workshops on the use of 3D printers, 3D scanners, basic robotics, virtual reality headsets, coding, and circuits. All activities and programs of the Maker Lab are free of charge and open to the public.

Lincoln Corners are partnerships between the Embassy of the United States of America and selected institutions in Pakistan. Located within universities, public libraries, and cultural centers, Lincoln Corners are multi-media resource centers, where visitors can connect, practice their English, and learn about America in many different ways.

