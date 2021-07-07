UrduPoint.com
U.S. Embassy Islamabad And The Karakoram International University Sign Letter Of Intent To Establish The Lincoln Corner Gilgit

Wed 07th July 2021

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram International University Sign Letter of Intent to Establish the Lincoln Corner Gilgit

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish a Lincoln Corner in Gilgit

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish a Lincoln Corner in Gilgit.

Lincoln Corners are partnerships between the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and eminent Pakistani institutions like universities, public libraries, and cultural centers. They connect Pakistani youth and emerging leaders to the United States through educational and thematic programs and peer-reviewed collections of information resources related to American culture, history, and international relations. Lincoln Corners events are hosted in person and online and are free and open to the public.

Ray Castillo, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, and Professor Dr.

Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor of KIU, signed the letter during a virtual ceremony.

In his remarks, Mr. Castillo said, “I want to express our excitement and deep appreciation to the University and the Gilgit community at large for your support for this major initiative, which will strengthen the friendship between our countries for years to come.”

Lincoln Corner Gilgit will be a state-of-the-art facility located in KIU’s Central Library, providing access to the latest technologies, including a 3-D printer, virtual reality equipment, and computing resources, as well as an array of contemporary books, magazines, and electronic resources.

Construction of the Lincoln Corner Gilgit is anticipated to begin later this summer.

