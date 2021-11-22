UrduPoint.com

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Launches Next Set Of Popular English Classes For 4,000 Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:56 PM

U.S. Embassy Islamabad launches next set of popular English classes for 4,000 students

In celebration of International Education Week, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad's Regional English Language Office is pleased to announce the next set of classes for English Access Microscholarship Program and the English for Workforce Development Program for 4,000 students in Pakistan

According to the U. S Embassy on Monday, the English Access Microscholarship Program (Access) is a global program that provides foundational English language skills to bright, economically disadvantaged students. Access programs help participants develop English skills that improve professional and educational prospects.

Participants are also competitive for and often participate in future exchanges and study programs in the United States. Since the program's start in Pakistan in 2015, approximately 22,000 students in 16 different cities have participated. Globally, approximately 200,000 students in over 85 countries have graduated from the program since its inception in 2004.

Through its 13 providers across Pakistan, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates are conducting Access classes that reach over 2,700 students in 16 different cities. To overcome challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has provided students with a tablet to take advantage of online learning while developing technological skills.

Classes for the two-year program will begin in November.

The English for Workforce Development in Pakistan, popularly known as English Works! improves English language skills of unemployed or under-employed youth from ages 17-25 while promoting the entrepreneurial and technical skills needed to increase employability.

The English Works! program strengthens people-to-people relationships between the United States and Pakistan while improving employability of Pakistani workers and creating a better educated and more skilled workforce.

English Works! classes are offered in 12 different cities and reach more than 1,200 students across Pakistan. The program also provides students and teachers with tablets to leverage technology to make classes more effective and engaging and bolster students' technical skills. Classes for the six-month program began in August.

These important programs help not just students, but teachers as well, building the capacity of English teachers throughout Pakistan. As teachers are critical to the success of any educational program, their professional development is a key component of these programs, ultimately contributing to a more empowered educational workforce.

