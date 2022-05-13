UrduPoint.com

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Supports Women-led Start-Ups In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 02:04 PM

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Supports Women-led Start-Ups in Pakistan

Nine Pakistani women entrepreneurs left for the United States this week under a program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and launched by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022) Nine Pakistani women entrepreneurs left for the United States this week under a program funded by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and launched by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad.

The Accelerator Program for Women Entrepreneurs is an innovative training program and competition which connects women-owned Pakistani start-ups with American business tools, coaching and mentoring.

The program received an overwhelming response from 450 women-led businesses. 75 shortlisted start-ups then went through a rigorous process of mentoring workshops and pitching competitions, out of which the top 12 start-ups were selected for a 15-week Founders Institute Acceleration Program. Out of these 12 start-ups, nine women entrepreneurs were selected for an in-person acceleration exchange.

During the visit, the women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to attend major conferences and visit offices of major companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, and PayPal. They will also visit local U.S.-based incubators such as 9 Mile Labs, Kiwi Tech, Angel Pad and Alchemist. The participants will be provided with multiple networking opportunities throughout the eight-week period and will be pitching to selected U.S. based investors present in both the east and the west coast.

Addressing a ceremony, organized by the TIE Islamabad chapter before the departure of the Pakistani women entrepreneurs to the United States, the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said this program provides Pakistani women entrepreneurs with access to international incubators and foreign Investors.

“I am particularly excited about the role the Pakistani diaspora in the U.S. will play in supporting our women-led enterprises,” he added.

U.S. Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Raymond Castillo said, “We at the U.S. Embassy have been impressed by the commitment to excellence that all of the original 500 applicants showed throughout the virtual program. These efforts will lead to a brighter future for Pakistan and the world. As the finalists here at this ceremony, you should be extremely proud. Your persistence has paid off, and you will now represent Pakistan in the United States. You are the future women entrepreneurs of Pakistan.”

The Accelerator Program for Women Entrepreneurs funded by the U.S. State Department not only provides growth stage start-ups with necessary tools, coaching and mentoring, but also provides women entrepreneurs with access to global investors and venture capitalists. The core 8-week program revolves around networking, mentoring and investor engagements in leading U.S. ecosystems like San Francisco, Austin, Seattle, Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Exchange Business Facebook Twitter Visit San Francisco Lead Austin Seattle Boston Washington, D.C. New York United States Women All From Top

Recent Stories

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dolla ..

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dollar

41 minutes ago
 Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations i ..

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

55 minutes ago
 Five new talents to watch at Cannes

Five new talents to watch at Cannes

55 minutes ago
 NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalp ..

NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5: Asad Mahmood

55 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pestic ..

Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pesticides fight for justice

1 hour ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.