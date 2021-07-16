U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corner at National University of Sciences and Technology

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Lincoln Corner on the NUST campus in Sector H-12, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, July 16, 2021 - The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Lincoln Corner on the NUST campus in Sector H-12, Islamabad.

Mr. Raymond Castillo, the U.S. Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, and Dr. Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector of Academics at NUST, signed an MoU to establish and run the Lincoln Corner. Additionally, representatives from the U.S. Embassy joined Lieutenant General Engineer Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retired), NUST Rector, and Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Head of the NUST International Office, for the ceremony.

In his remarks, Mr. Castillo said, “I believe that the Lincoln Corner at NUST will be a substantial resource for young leaders seeking to build their networks, hone their cross-cultural skills, and deepen their relationship with the United States.

”

In joining the Lincoln Corners community, NUST becomes part of an 18-member strong network of partnerships between the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and eminent Pakistani institutes of education and culture. Lincoln Corners are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the United States. Online and in-person programs are free and open to the public.

The state-of-the-art Lincoln Corner at NUST will be located in the campus’s Central Library and will include a makerspace lab, comprehensive physical and digital information resources, and an Americana-themed public events space.

Construction of the Lincoln Corner NUST is anticipated to begin later this summer.