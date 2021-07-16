UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Embassy Islamabad To Establish A Lincoln Corner At National University Of Sciences And Technology

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:32 PM

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corner at National University of Sciences and Technology

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Lincoln Corner on the NUST campus in Sector H-12, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, July 16, 2021 - The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Lincoln Corner on the NUST campus in Sector H-12, Islamabad.

Mr. Raymond Castillo, the U.S. Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, and Dr. Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector of Academics at NUST, signed an MoU to establish and run the Lincoln Corner. Additionally, representatives from the U.S. Embassy joined Lieutenant General Engineer Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retired), NUST Rector, and Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Head of the NUST International Office, for the ceremony.

In his remarks, Mr. Castillo said, “I believe that the Lincoln Corner at NUST will be a substantial resource for young leaders seeking to build their networks, hone their cross-cultural skills, and deepen their relationship with the United States.

In joining the Lincoln Corners community, NUST becomes part of an 18-member strong network of partnerships between the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and eminent Pakistani institutes of education and culture. Lincoln Corners are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the United States. Online and in-person programs are free and open to the public.

The state-of-the-art Lincoln Corner at NUST will be located in the campus’s Central Library and will include a makerspace lab, comprehensive physical and digital information resources, and an Americana-themed public events space.

Construction of the Lincoln Corner NUST is anticipated to begin later this summer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Lincoln Young United States Event From

Recent Stories

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

6 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

9 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

32 minutes ago

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

51 minutes ago

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.