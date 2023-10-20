US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The US Embassy Islamabad and the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) have formally solidified their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish another Lincoln Corner in the University. The MoU paved the way for the establishment of the state-of-the-art Lincoln Corner at the King Abdullah Campus (KAC) of the University for a duration of two years.

The MoU was signed by Tina Malone, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy and Meritorious Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Qureshi, Registrar of UAJK, at a ceremony held at KAC on Friday. The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Cynthia Nicholas, Regional Public Engagement Specialist, officials from the US Embassy, Deans, Principal Officers and a large number of UAJK faculty and students.

Tina Malone, who was making her maiden visit outside Islamabad, took the opportunity to emphasize the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the United States. She underscored the contributions of Pakistani Americans to the development of the United States and commended programs like Lincoln Corners for fostering strong people-to-people ties. She further described Lincoln Corners as sophisticated spaces equipped with modern technology that facilitate open dialogues with Pakistani audiences, promoting prosperity and mutual understanding.

Malone expressed her deep appreciation for the partnership with UAJK and commended the university's management, faculty, and students for their commitment to strengthening ties with the US Embassy. She also expressed her delight at the natural beauty of Kashmir and the privilege of visiting Muzaffarabad during her first-ever trip outside Islamabad.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza referred to the inauguration of the Lincoln Corner at King Abdullah Campus as a momentous occasion and expressed profound gratitude to the US Embassy for entertaining UAJK's request to open another Corner at KAC. He highlighted the original Lincoln Corner established in the city campus in 2007 as a beacon of knowledge and mutual understanding that has connected UAJK to the world, particularly the United States.

He emphasized the noble intention behind establishing these centers, which was to provide students, faculty members, and the general public with access to information about global and international affairs, with a specific focus on the United States. Over the years, Lincoln Corner has evolved into a vibrant hub of knowledge, enabling research, education and cultural exchange, offering valuable information and a platform for international interaction, Dr. Murtaza added.

He concluded by pointing out that the state-of-the-art facilities at King Abdullah Campus exemplify UAJK's commitment to academic excellence. The addition of the Lincoln Corner to this campus will be an invaluable asset, further enhancing the learning experience for the over 7000 students who call this campus home.nPrior to the formal inauguration, representatives from the US Embassy Islamabad held an important meeting with Registrar Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza and Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail, where UAJK officials provided an extensive overview of the university's programs, campuses, and its future vision.