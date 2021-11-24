UrduPoint.com

U.S. Embassy Partners With Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist To Launch 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:56 PM

In honor of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV), the U.S. government, through the Public Affairs section of U.S. Embassy Islamabad, awarded a grant to women’s rights activist and social media influencer Kanwal Ahmed to produce two documentary short films on gender-based violence issues facing women in Pakistan

In honor of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV), the U.S. government, through the Public Affairs section of U.S. Embassy Islamabad, awarded a grant to women's rights activist and social media influencer Kanwal Ahmed to produce two documentary short films on gender-based violence issues facing women in Pakistan.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign will run from November 25 to December 10, and Ms. Ahmed’s documentary films will premiere on U.S. Embassy Islamabad social media platforms on November 25 and December 6. Ms. Ahmed’s documentary films depict GBV victims as well as women who have dedicated their lives to assisting victims of GBV.

GBV continues to be an issue of serious concern in Pakistan and worldwide. Preventing and responding to all forms of GBV is a cornerstone of the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting democracy, advancing human rights, and furthering gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity.

Filmmaker Kanwal Ahmed is the founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan, a women-only online space with membership from across Pakistan and South Asia, and a YouTube series “Conversations with Kanwal.” To see Ms. Ahmed’s short films and follow our social media campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV, please follow our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages below.

