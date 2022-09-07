US Embassy Political Counselor calls on Law Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Political Counselor at Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Pakistan Bradley Parker on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. Matters of mutual interest and legal education system were also discussed in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Political Counselor at Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Pakistan Bradley Parker on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. Matters of mutual interest and legal education system were also discussed in the meeting. Both reiterated commitment to work together in this regard.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz was also present in the meeting.

The minister said that environment-friendly measures were being taken to reduce the effects of climate change in Pakistan. Reforms in the criminal justice system were the game changers, he added. He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was concerned about climate change and steps were being taken in this regard. There was an alarming situation regarding climate change worldwide and environment friendly measures were being taken in Pakistan to reduce the effects of climate change, he added.

He said that steps were also being taken to promote the use of solar energy, adding that there were excellent laws in Pakistan but there was a need to improve their implementation. Alternative dispute resolution systems were Pakistan's culture and criminal justice reforms were the game changers, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz briefed the participants about the implementation of the Anti-Rape Law and the Child Marriage Bill.

The American Political Counselor said that the whole world, including Pakistan, was facing climate change. He expressed regret over the devastation of floods in Pakistan and also assured cooperation.