UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Political Counselor Calls On Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

US Embassy Political Counselor calls on Law Minister

Political Counselor at Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Pakistan Bradley Parker on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. Matters of mutual interest and legal education system were also discussed in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Political Counselor at Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Pakistan Bradley Parker on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. Matters of mutual interest and legal education system were also discussed in the meeting. Both reiterated commitment to work together in this regard.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz was also present in the meeting.

The minister said that environment-friendly measures were being taken to reduce the effects of climate change in Pakistan. Reforms in the criminal justice system were the game changers, he added. He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was concerned about climate change and steps were being taken in this regard. There was an alarming situation regarding climate change worldwide and environment friendly measures were being taken in Pakistan to reduce the effects of climate change, he added.

He said that steps were also being taken to promote the use of solar energy, adding that there were excellent laws in Pakistan but there was a need to improve their implementation. Alternative dispute resolution systems were Pakistan's culture and criminal justice reforms were the game changers, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz briefed the participants about the implementation of the Anti-Rape Law and the Child Marriage Bill.

The American Political Counselor said that the whole world, including Pakistan, was facing climate change. He expressed regret over the devastation of floods in Pakistan and also assured cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Resolution Prime Minister World Education Marriage United States Criminals

Recent Stories

Children of 7 UCs in Abbottabad to be vaccinated a ..

Children of 7 UCs in Abbottabad to be vaccinated against Typhoid

2 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs internal aud ..

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs internal audit committee meeting

2 minutes ago
 Section 144 Violation case: Court extends Imran, o ..

Section 144 Violation case: Court extends Imran, others' pre-arrest bail till Se ..

2 minutes ago
 OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief ..

OPPO Extends its Support to Establish Flood Relief Villages across Pakistan in C ..

19 minutes ago
 Four held, stolen medical instrument recovered

Four held, stolen medical instrument recovered

2 minutes ago
 68 arrested over dengue SOPs violations

68 arrested over dengue SOPs violations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.