UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Embassy Presents Its Permanent Collection Of Art

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

U.S. Embassy presents its permanent collection of art

The United States Embassy here on Wednesday displayed its permanent collection of art, depicting the natural beauty, culture and people of both America and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States Embassy here on Wednesday displayed its permanent collection of art, depicting the natural beauty, culture and people of both America and Pakistan.

American Art curator and writer Dr Vicky Clark was among the selected guests who viewed the selected pieces as part of the Art in the Embassy's program.

The visual arts play a large role in sharing political, economic, social, aesthetic and human viewpoints through creative efforts that inspires the imagination and tough the heart.

Featuring the work of more than 38 artists, the collection represents common themes of harmony, struggle and freedom. Works by artists currently living in Lahore, London, New York, Los Angeles and Syndey, by artists born in Kuwait, Philadelphia, Norway, and Nebraska; and by artists who have worked in Chile, Sweden, and Mid-Eastern countries have been brought together in celebration of international cultural exchange. Native American, Mid-Western and Arab-American artists as well as those of other international origins with Pakistani ties, share their traditions and vision in this art collection.

The collection showcases a multiplicity of media painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography, textiles, and site-specific art as well as traditions randing from Northern Indian painting to Dutch Masters to Indo-Persian arts.

Eastern and Western traditions and locations from around the globe have been brought together in these works of art.

From found objects to figurative arts and from mountainscapes to still life, the collection features some of the best work by twenty first century artist with American and Pakistani roots, for visitors to contemplate and enjoy.

The selected art pieces including "Blanket Stories; Textile Society, Rs. Steward, Anciant One" Marrie Watt, 2015, "untitled" Ambreen Butt mixed media, resin, acrylic, adhesive on canvas-wrapped, gator foam panels, The Essence of Existence by Idris Khan, 2015, Barakah gifts by Hamra Abbas, "Lares and Penades" Sheila Hicks, Unrequited love by Shahzia Sikander, 2015, 'Bhaari' by Sohail Zuberi, Splitting Moon by Sana Arjumand, 2016-2017 and two ways to a view IV by Rashid Rana.

Dr. Vicky A. Clark is an independent curator and writer based in Pittsburgh.

She highly appreciated selected art pieces at U.S. Embassy.

She said that cultural exchanges like this provide opportunities for future collaborations and the exchange of ideas and art. The art pieces are very inspiring of Pakistani artists and other international, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Century Exchange Norway Kuwait London Los Angeles Rashid Pittsburgh Philadelphia New York Chile United States Sweden 2015 Textile Media From Share Best Love

Recent Stories

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

44 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in new massacre near east DR Cong ..

3 minutes ago

Walking to work cuts diabetes risk: study

3 minutes ago

Chilean President to Skip UN Climate Summit COP25 ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese comic film 'Sumarai Cat' screened at Isla ..

3 minutes ago

Two Ex-Prime Ministers to Take Part in Presidentia ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.