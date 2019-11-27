U.S. Embassy presents its permanent collection of art

The United States Embassy here on Wednesday displayed its permanent collection of art, depicting the natural beauty, culture and people of both America and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States Embassy here on Wednesday displayed its permanent collection of art, depicting the natural beauty, culture and people of both America and Pakistan

American Art curator and writer Dr Vicky Clark was among the selected guests who viewed the selected pieces as part of the Art in the Embassy's program.

The visual arts play a large role in sharing political, economic, social, aesthetic and human viewpoints through creative efforts that inspires the imagination and tough the heart.

Featuring the work of more than 38 artists, the collection represents common themes of harmony, struggle and freedom. Works by artists currently living in Lahore, London, New York, Los Angeles and Syndey, by artists born in Kuwait, Philadelphia, Norway, and Nebraska; and by artists who have worked in Chile, Sweden, and Mid-Eastern countries have been brought together in celebration of international cultural exchange. Native American, Mid-Western and Arab-American artists as well as those of other international origins with Pakistani ties, share their traditions and vision in this art collection.

The collection showcases a multiplicity of media painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography, textiles, and site-specific art as well as traditions randing from Northern Indian painting to Dutch Masters to Indo-Persian arts.

Eastern and Western traditions and locations from around the globe have been brought together in these works of art.

From found objects to figurative arts and from mountainscapes to still life, the collection features some of the best work by twenty first century artist with American and Pakistani roots, for visitors to contemplate and enjoy.

The selected art pieces including "Blanket Stories; Textile Society, Rs. Steward, Anciant One" Marrie Watt, 2015, "untitled" Ambreen Butt mixed media, resin, acrylic, adhesive on canvas-wrapped, gator foam panels, The Essence of Existence by Idris Khan, 2015, Barakah gifts by Hamra Abbas, "Lares and Penades" Sheila Hicks, Unrequited love by Shahzia Sikander, 2015, 'Bhaari' by Sohail Zuberi, Splitting Moon by Sana Arjumand, 2016-2017 and two ways to a view IV by Rashid Rana.

Dr. Vicky A. Clark is an independent curator and writer based in Pittsburgh.

She highly appreciated selected art pieces at U.S. Embassy.

She said that cultural exchanges like this provide opportunities for future collaborations and the exchange of ideas and art. The art pieces are very inspiring of Pakistani artists and other international, she added.