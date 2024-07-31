US Embassy Slashes Visa Wait Time
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 09:48 PM
The US Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday announced a significant reduction in appointment wait times for various visa categories in a major move to ease and expedite visa processing
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The US Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday announced a significant reduction in appointment wait times for various visa categories in a major move to ease and expedite visa processing.
In a statement to the media, an embassy official revealed that the wait time for visa appointments has been cut from 440 days to 230 days.
This new initiative aims to streamline the visa application process for Pakistani applicants. The embassy has implemented several measures to expedite visa wait times, benefiting applicants seeking student visas, business visas, family reunion visas, and more. The goal is to reduce the wait time to the minimum possible.
The official of the embassy said, "We are working diligently to handle the increased demand and facilitate as many applicants as possible.
"
In the past, the embassy received and processed about 10,000 applications per month in Islamabad and Karachi.
The official emphasized that the embassy is continually expanding and improving its process to further reduce wait times.
For applicants who have already submitted their visa applications, the embassy has provided a system for reviewing cases through email. Each application is examined individually, and decisions are typically made within three to four working days after the interview, he added.
Regarding visa charges, the official clarified that the embassy only charges the standard application fee, which is applied globally.
The official also highlighted that the number of applicants last year was the highest the embassy has ever experienced, reflecting a growing demand for US visas in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif6 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth6 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..6 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week6 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful6 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik6 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand7 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA7 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais7 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago