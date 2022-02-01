UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Spends $6.4 M.n On Preservation Of Historic Nusserwanjee Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 09:39 PM

U.S. Consulate joins Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture and Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture and Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society to celebrate preservation and renovation of Karachi`s historic Nusserwanjee Building. US Consul Generalark Stroh, IVS President Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari, SEAS Secretary General Dr. Asma Ibrahim were main figures at the ceremony, says US Consulate release here on Tuesday

This landmark restoration was made possible through a $ 140,000 United States Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant to restore the building implemented by SEAS and facilitated by IVS.

The United States has awarded more than $6.4 million Dollars (approximately 1.1 billion rupees) for 30 such cultural heritage projects across Pakistan. Consul General Stroh explained that the U.S. Mission supported the preservation of heritage sites like the Nusserwanjee Building realizing that these sites mean so much more than bricks and mortar.

They strengthened communities, and they were an investment in building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan, he said. " I am proud, together with IVS, SEAS, and the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, the U.S. Consulate has played a part in ensuring that this piece of Karachi's history is now preserved for future generations." In addition to the Nusserwanjee Building, other U.S. AFCP projects in Sindh included the restoration of the tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad at the Makli Hill necropolis, the conservation of Varun Dev Hindu Temple on Manora Island, and the recently inaugurated project to restore Frere Hall.

These projects exemplify the United States' commitment to work with Pakistan and Sindh governments to preserve its rich cultural heritage and diversity to preserve its rich cultural heritage and diversity.

