Open Menu

U.S. Embassy Team Visits AIOU To Expand English Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM

U.S. Embassy team visits AIOU to expand english program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A team from the U.S. Embassy’s Regional English Language Office (RELO), part of the Public Diplomacy Section, visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to discuss expanding the scope of English language education.

During a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the focus was on extending the English Access Program to underdeveloped areas of Pakistan.

Dr. Nasir praised the program and expressed the university’s commitment to promoting education in remote regions, utilizing all available resources.

The delegation, consisting of Dr. Gerald Frank, Country Director Syed Rashid Hussain and Dua Mujeeb, attended a briefing session chaired by Dr.

Nasir, where Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, Chairman of the English Department, provided detailed insights into the department’s services, especially the English Access Program.

Faculty members, including Dr. Munir Khan, Dr. Saira Maqbool, Dr. Rashida, and Dr. Ubaidullah, along with focal person Dr. Amjad Khan, also participated.

Dr. Gerald acknowledged the success of AIOU’s collaboration, surpassing that of any other institution, and expressed a desire to further expand the project.

The RELO team also visited the English Department and appreciated the successful implementation of the English Access Program in areas such as Attock, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, thanking the department for its efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Rashid Nasir Bhakkar Mianwali Attock Allama Iqbal Open University All From

Recent Stories

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

7 minutes ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

20 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

22 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan