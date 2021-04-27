UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy, TIE Pakistan Launched Acceleration Program For Women Entrepreneurs (APWE)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:18 PM

US Embassy, TIE Pakistan launched Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE)

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad in partnership with US Embassy Islamabad launched the Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad in partnership with US Embassy Islamabad launched the Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE).

Supported by Change Mechanics & Ejad Labs, APWE is a 19th-month acceleration program that enables twelve growth-stage startups led by women entrepreneurs, become investment ready, to seek funding from the world's top US based investors and Venture Capitalists (VCs), through customized acceleration services.

"We wanted to help star women entrepreneurs achieve global scalability for their businesses" said Murtaza Zaidi, President TiE Islamabad. "The objective is to raise foreign investments for Pakistani startups and to achieve this, TIE is in the process of partnering with leading investors and VCs in the Silicon Valley," he added.

The program includes world class acceleration including business Model & Investment Deck preparation, followed by a 12-Week Exchange Program to USA. The 12-finalists tour leading ecosystems in Silicon Valley, Austin, Seattle, Washington DC and New York; networking, possibly collaborating and meeting investors from these regions, equipping them with learning and exposure and personalized mentorship from leading entrepreneurs, before arriving in Silicon Valley, California for a Final Day Demo.

The applications for program are currently open and interested female entrepreneurs can apply by visiting www.gowomen.pk

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad World Exchange Business Washington Austin Seattle Women From Top

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Malik Ghulam appointed Deputy Commissioner-IR

2 minutes ago

Court dismisses Javed Latif's bail plea in defamin ..

2 minutes ago

Prisoner dies into Muzaffargarh jail

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 22 more live in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

12 minutes ago

E-Commerce created new opportunities for posts: UP ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.