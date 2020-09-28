UrduPoint.com
US Embassy To Resume Student Visa Services For Pakistanis From Oct 1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

US embassy to resume student visa services for Pakistanis from Oct 1

The United States Embassy on Monday announce to resume student visa services from October, 1 here at the embassy and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The United States Embassy on Monday announce to resume student visa services from October, 1 here at the embassy and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi.

"We are proud of the long tradition of student exchanges between Pakistan and the United States," said a press release issued here.

"Nearly 8,000 Pakistani students study at universities and colleges across the United States and we look forward to welcoming many more who are interested in the American educational experience." Student visas are a top priority for the U.S. Mission in Pakistan. The embassy said that we would make every effort to assist student visa applicants as timely and safely as possible.

We spent the last few months putting measures in place to ensure the health and safety of applicants and our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. Applicants are asked to remember that masks and social distancing will be required.

"We will resume processing for other visa categories as soon as we are able.

The applicants may visit our website at http://cdn.ustraveldocs.com/in/in-niv-expeditedappointment.asp to determine if they qualify for an emergency appointment" the US Embassy added.

For further details and answers to other questions, please visit: https://www.ustraveldocs.com/pk/pk-gen-faq.asp. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study/student-visa.html.

More Stories From Pakistan

