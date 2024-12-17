Open Menu

US Embassy, UoE Launch English Excess Program

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The University of Education (UoE), Lahore, in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy launched the English Access Program, here on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony’s chief guest was U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, while UoE Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry presided over the event. U.S. Consul General Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, was the guest of honor. Under the English Access Program, 300 students will receive training over 18 months in modern entrepreneurial skills, life skills, community service, and global services.

The program, supported by a grant of approximately $300,000 from the U.S. Embassy, will provide students with modern educational materials, scholarships, and books. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome said that the University of Education had previously conducted successful modern programs, further strengthening bilateral educational ties.

He congratulated the selected students and the Vice-Chancellor.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, in his address, emphasized that the University of Education is committed to introducing its students to cutting-edge global technologies and skills, and the English Access Program marks another milestone toward this goal. Program Director Professor Dr. Ahsan Bashir highlighted in his speech that the students benefiting from this program will play a vital role in the economy through new technical trends and life skills. The ceremony was attended by program students, senior university administration, and prominent education officials.

