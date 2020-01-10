UrduPoint.com
U.S. Envoy Alice Wells To Visit Pakistan On Jan 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:50 PM

U.S. envoy Alice Wells to visit Pakistan on Jan 19

U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells is arriving in Islamabad on January 19 on a four-day official visit, U.S. State Department has said

Alice Wells will visit Pakistan on last leg of her three-nation tour following Sri Lanka and India from January 13-14 and 15-18, respectively, the State Department said in a media note shared on its website and twitter.

Alice Wells will visit Pakistan on last leg of her three-nation tour following Sri Lanka and India from January 13-14 and 15-18, respectively, the State Department said in a media note shared on its website and twitter.

In Pakistan, the State Department said "she will meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern."Earlier in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Alice Wells will meet government officials and civil society representatives and will attend the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India.

