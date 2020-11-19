United States (US) Charge d' Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler, on Thursday appreciated Pakistan's contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :United States (US) Charge d' Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler, on Thursday appreciated Pakistan's contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan peace process.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet said the US envoy called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation particularly Afghan peace process were discussed.

The dignitary also assured of United States continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan, he added.\932