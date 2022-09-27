UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Calls On Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 09:01 PM

US Ambassador Donald A. Blome called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed flood situation and ways to promote bilateral trade during a meeting at the at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

US Consul General in Lahore William Makaneole was also present during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan values the long-standing relations with the United States, adding that the US cooperation in various fields including education, health and trade is admirable.

The Governor Punjab also talked to ambassador Blome about increasing Fulbright and other scholarships for Pakistani students. He said many Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in the United States on Fulbright scholarships.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan is currently going through difficult times due to floods.

He said the floods caused widespread destruction in Pakistan, adding that the international community should provide humanitarian assistance to the flood affectees in this difficult time.

The Governor Punjab thanked the United States for the aid of 66 million Dollars for the Pakistani flood victims. He said that the United States should give preferential facilities to the Pakistani industry on the pattern of GSP plus to promote bilateral trade. US Ambassador welcomed the proposals of the Governor Punjab.

US ambassador Donald Blome said bilateral cooperation will be further promoted in various fields including education, health and trade. After the meeting, US Ambassador also made a short visit to the historic building of Governor House.

