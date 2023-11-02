US envoy calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome here on Thursday called on the Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The meeting served as an important platform for discussing various topics of mutual interest including the ways and means for further strengthening the enduring relationship between the two countries.

Dar underscored the role of the US as Pakistan's largest trade partner and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and cooperation for further enhancing the trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The discussions delved into a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing Afghan Refugees issue, acknowledging Pakistan's relentless efforts to promote the regional peace.

The ambassador lauded the Pakistani leadership's commitment and contributions in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Donald Blome, with regard to the deportation of illegal and undocumented migrants from Pakistan, including Afghan nationals, agreed to the fact that being a sovereign country, Pakistan had every right to deal with them in accordance with the law of the land and also to take all possible measures to strengthen its borders.

In the meeting, the progress and current status of the ongoing International Monetary Fund’s SBA program was discussed. Dar expressed optimism about successful conclusion of the second review of the said program which is due now.

On the future economic prospects of Pakistan, the Senator expressed confidence that Pakistan would be able to revive its economy after the forthcoming general elections in early 2024.

He expressed hope that the general elections would be held in free and fair manners with level playing field for all the political parties.