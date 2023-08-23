US envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations and noted the positive track of bilateral ties.

They also agreed to deepen economic and security cooperation.

