US envoy, economic affairs minister stock of existing bilateral ties

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones along with high ranking officers of USAID and Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement-Pakistan (INL-P), held a meeting here with Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

The meeting took stock of the existing bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways and means to strengthen future relationship.

The US ambassador and his team shared with the Federal minister details of the on-going programs of the USAID and INL-P in Pakistan.

The USAID assistance interventions in priority areas were discussed in detail which include; FATA/KP Integration, Economic growth, Energy, Rule of law, education and exchanges and Health.

During the meeting implementation and operational challenges to USAID programs also came under discussion.

Muhammad Hammad Azhar appreciated the bilateral assistance being provided by United States in various sectors of the economy.

The minister discussed areas of economic cooperation and aid effectiveness with the US ambassador and his team and shared key priorities of the present government which include good governance, poverty alleviation, human capital development, environment, low cost housing etc.

He assured full assistance of his government for effective implementation of the US development assistance programs in Pakistan.

After discussions, both sides agreed to strengthen and enhance engagement in future programs particularly in priority areas of Pakistan to make them more meaningful. It was also agreed to work together for effective implementation, monitoring and oversight in order to achieve socioeconomic gains for the common man of Pakistan.

