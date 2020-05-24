UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Extends Eid Greetings With Another $6 Mln Anti-COVID-19 Aid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the United States in Pakistan Ambassador Paul Jones Sunday extended Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan while announcing a new American contribution of $6 million to strengthen Pakistan's response against COVID-19.

In a video message released by the US Mission, Ambassador Paul Jones wished "Eid Mubarak" to all Pakistanis celebrating the holiday.

"I would like to congratulate Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan – on behalf of all of us at the U.S. Mission to Pakistan. We admire those who fasted and helped others during Ramazan, while looking forward to the joyous celebration of Eid," said the ambassador.

He also announced a new American contribution of $6 million to strengthen Pakistan's response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities; and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots.

"The U.S. government has now committed a total of $21 million since it declared Pakistan a priority country for coronavirus response," he remarked.

In the same message, the Ambassador also thanked Pakistan for its recent delivery of medical supplies to the United States as a gesture of friendship and partnership between our countries.

