US Envoy For Strengthening People To People Contacts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Outlining his preferences during his tenure in Islamabad, US ambassador to Pakistan Donald A. Blome has said that he wished to promote people to people ties between the United States and Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Outlining his preferences during his tenure in Islamabad, US ambassador to Pakistan Donald A. Blome has said that he wished to promote people to people ties between the United States and Pakistan.

Speaking at a reception to welcome him to Lahore on his maiden visit from US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole at a local hotel on Monday evening, he said people to people contacts are vital to bring the countries closer, adding, "These relationship will be helpful in growing our economies." Donald Blome said people are great resource of Pakistan and so many among them have studied and travelled to the US.

Ambassador Donald Blome said this is the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the celebrations have already started here at the reception, adding that an elaborate ceremony will be held in Islamabad to mark the festivities.

'This is the 75th year of shared interests and common goals', he said, adding renewable energy, food security, investment and trade will be top of agenda during his tenure.

About his recent visit to the flood-hit areas, Blome said he witnessed the calamity with his own eyes, adding that the US had already announced the support but it was not enough and the US government will keep finding the ways to ensure more help to deal with the catastrophe.

Hailing Pakistan's triumphant example against the Covid 19 pandemic, he said the US government had provided 77 million vaccines to Pakistan for doing a good job against the pandemic. He further said the US government has started paediatric vaccine for children.

He thanked the incredible array of people including politicians, journalists, lawyers, businessmen, educationists and the youth who gathered to welcome him.

Talking about his visit to the Wazir Khan mosque, the ambassador said the historic 17th century mosque embodies spirit of the city and pride of so many centuries, adding the mosque is a cultural and religious site which is a sign of enduring partnership of our relationship.

Earlier, US Consul General in Lahore Wliam K. Makaneole, in his welcome remarks, said he has discovered about culture, cuisine and the world class matches during his one year stay in Lahore but it is the people of Pakistan who have won his heart.

Makaneole said people to people contacts are the foundation of the enduring partnership between the two countries. He said US is the largest export market for Pakistani products, adding that 55 percent textile Mills in Pakistan use the US cotton.

Public Affairs Officer Bryce A Isham and Deputy PAO Karl Rogers were present on the occasion.

