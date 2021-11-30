US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to promote lifesaving COVID-19 vaccinations

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh, Sindh Minister of Health Azra Fazal Pechuho, and leaders representing Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Parsis visited Karachi's Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus as part of the United States and Sindh government's ongoing immunization awareness campaign, Fizaaoon se Falaah Tak.

The campaign is helping to save lives by encouraging Pakistani citizens to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Mark Stroh, Azra Fazal Pechuho, and others congratulated Pakistanis receiving Pfizer vaccines and thanked healthcare workers for their vital role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Sindh Minister of Health and I are proud to be joined today by Pakistani leaders in our campaign to encourage vaccinations. Throughout the United States, religious leaders are also urging their followers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, dispelling myths and misinformation about the vaccines." We can only control Covid-19 by partnering together. So, join us, get yourself vaccinated, and encourage your family members, neighbors, and friends to get vaccinated as soon as possible," said Consul General Mark Stroh, while meeting people getting Pfizer vaccines at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus.

"The people of the United States have provided more than 25 million live-saving doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan, the largest such donation to any country worldwide," added Consul General Stroh.

Parsi community representative Tushnaanmiti Patel, Pakistan Sikh Council Chairperson Sardar Ramesh Singh, Trinity Church Pastor Ghazala Shafique, Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony Chief Executive Allama Ahsan Siddiqui, Daryalal Temple Priest Vijay Maharaj, and DOW University Vice Chancellor Dr. Saeed Quraishi discussed the importance of getting vaccinated during the visit.

The United States is a leader in the global fight against COVID-19 and has donated more than 270 million vaccine doses worldwide. These vaccines are being delivered to more than 110 countries, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Joseph R. Biden's commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has delivered assistance worth $63 million in the form of emergency medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and ventilators, medical training, and medical infrastructure to the people of Pakistan in addition to the vaccine donations.