US Envoy Pays Farewell Call On COAS, Lauds Pakistan's Efforts For Regional Peace

Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Ambassador Paul W. Jones on Wednesday paid farewell call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Ambassador Paul W. Jones on Wednesday paid farewell call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded Pakistan's efforts for regional peace.

The COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role for Afghan Peace and Reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

