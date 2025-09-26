U.S. Envoy Strengthens Trade & Security Ties During Karachi Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) U.S. Embassy Islamabad Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker concluded a four-day visit to Karachi aimed at deepening economic and security cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.
During her visit, Baker met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori to discuss trade, investment, and U.S. support for ongoing flood recovery efforts. She also engaged with Karachi’s leading business groups—including Liberty Group, Gerry’s Group, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and representatives of the Reko Diq mining project—to explore opportunities in technology, energy, minerals, textiles, manufacturing, and port development.
Highlighting U.S. innovation, Baker learned from textile exporters how RFID and smart labels are streamlining global supply chains. She also held discussions with Liberty Group and Reko Diq’s new country manager on advancing Pakistan’s critical minerals sector, while recognizing U.S. franchises like KFC and their role in supporting local entrepreneurship.
On the security front, Baker joined senior officers of the Pakistan Navy to welcome the USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) at Karachi port.
The visit reaffirmed the U.S.-Pakistan naval partnership and shared commitment to regional maritime security.
Baker also visited the KFC-sponsored Deaf Reach school, where she commended U.S. businesses for championing corporate social responsibility. Since 2014, KFC has supported education and employment for Pakistan’s deaf community, employing more than 250 individuals with hearing disabilities.
“Strengthening our commercial partnership with Pakistan benefits both our peoples and fosters shared prosperity,” Baker said. “Together, we can ensure the next chapter of our partnership is one of mutual growth and opportunity.”
Currently, over 80 U.S. companies operate in Pakistan, directly employing more than 120,000 workers and indirectly supporting another million. Baker stressed that such collaborations unlock Pakistan’s business potential while opening new avenues for American investment.
Her engagements in Karachi underscored Washington’s commitment to advancing the U.S.–Pakistan relationship through practical cooperation in trade, investment, and security—pillars seen as vital to the growth and stability of both nations.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ismail Raho sworn in as new Sindh Cabinet member4 minutes ago
-
U.S. Envoy strengthens trade & security ties during Karachi visit4 minutes ago
-
NPC holds Quran Khawani for deceased members, their relatives4 minutes ago
-
Tourism key to socio-economic growth, cultural harmony: NA Speaker4 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign to be launched in Usta Muhammad on October 13: DC4 minutes ago
-
Women MPAs delegation meets Governor KP14 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed, one injured in Mardan shooting14 minutes ago
-
CM orders urgent repair of drainage system, roads of Karachi14 minutes ago
-
Wildlife authority operation against illegal hunting in Kohat24 minutes ago
-
UNOCHA pledges support for flood-hit areas24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bannu reviews development projects34 minutes ago
-
UoB Mastung Sub-Campus marks World Pharmacy Day with emphasis on service, professionalism44 minutes ago