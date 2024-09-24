US envoy underscores benefits of Pak-US trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has emphasized the benefits of private sector-led, equitable, sustainable economic growth and the potential for increasing two-way trade and investment between the United States and Pakistan.

Addressing the business leaders from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the US envoy welcomed the opportunity to exchange views on Pakistan’s investment and business climate and discuss prospects for economic reform.

"The United States is Pakistan’s largest export market globally, and Pakistan’s exports to the United States have more than doubled over the last decade which is a testament to the robust economic relationship we share,” Ambassador Blome said.

Underscoring the US commitment to promote entrepreneurship, Ambassador Blome and US Consul General Kristin Hawkins also visited GharPar in Lahore, a Pakistani women-led business redefining women’s economic empowerment.

The company participated in a US government funded entrepreneurship training program in 2016, and also participated in the US Department of Commerce 2024 SelectUSA delegation from Pakistan. It plans to launch operations in the United States next year.

Blome further said the United States firmly believes that expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs leads to more stable societies. He said when women entrepreneurs succeed, their families and communities benefit.

In Pakistan and around the world, the United States remains committed to promoting entrepreneurship to stimulate economic growth, create better quality jobs, and increase global economic security and prosperity, he added.