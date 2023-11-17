Open Menu

US Envoy Visits Blue Pottery Institute, Extols Artisans Work

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) American Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, toured the Blue Pottery Institute and appreciated artisan work besides emphasizing the importance of the Blue Pottery, a traditional style of ceramic pottery that is characterized by its distinctive blue and white color palette.

Renowned industrialist and Chairman of the All Pakistan Oil Mills Association, Khawaja Muhammad Fazil, along with Blue Pottery officials, welcomed him. They showed him various stages of blue pottery production and presented a display centre of finished products.

Mr Fazil briefed the American Ambassador about Multan's culture and the significance of Blue Pottery, highlighting Multan as an ancient city with unique beauty and cultural heritage.

The American Envoy appreciated Multani culture, emphasized the importance of Blue Pottery, and praised the work of artisans. He also presented a hospitality featuring Blue Pottery products during the ambassador visit.

